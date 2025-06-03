First India-made Polar Research Vessel to be built at Kolkata, pact signed with Norway

Oslo, June 3 (IANS) Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited and Norway’s Kongsberg signed an MoU here on Tuesday to pave the way for India to indigenously build its first-ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

The MoU marks an important milestone for India’s shipbuilding sector as it will receive design expertise for developing the PRV, while taking into account the requirement of National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCOPR), which will use it for research activities in the polar and southern ocean realms.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), with its experience in constructing complex maritime platforms like warships, survey & research vessels, will build this PRV in its yard in Kolkata, ensuring a boost the 'Make In India' initiative.

India’s Minister of Ports & Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal, the leadership of Kongsberg, as well as GRSE and senior government officials from Norway and India, were present at the event.

In his remarks on the occasion, Sonowal said: "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this MoU is a commitment to fostering scientific discovery, advancing India’s capabilities in polar and ocean research, and contributing to global efforts to address pressing challenges like climate change. The vessel will be equipped with the latest scientific equipment, enabling our researchers to explore the oceans’ depths, study marine ecosystems, and unlock new insights into our planet’s past, present, and future."

Sonowal also represented India at a high-level ministerial meeting on the 'Role of Shipping in Shaping the Future'. The meet emphasised the need of the industry to align towards a stable, long-term regulatory environment supporting an inclusive and decarbonised ocean-based trade. Ministers from Brazil, Japan, the US, China, and Norway and UN officials were present at the meeting.

Addressing the meet, Sonowal said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s vision of 'Growth for All', articulated as SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). The overarching aim of this vision leverages India's vast coastline, strategic location, and maritime heritage to drive economic prosperity, enhance regional security, and ensure sustainable development for all stakeholders. Upgrading from the SAGAR initiative, PM Modi has also announced MAHASAGAR — which is Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, signalling further consolidation and an expanded approach to holistic maritime engagement & growth."

Sonowal also invited Norwegian shipowners to invest in India’s growing maritime sector during a roundtable with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he highlighted key areas for India-Norway maritime collaboration. He said that Indian shipyards currently hold 11 per cent of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA)’s order book. He urged further expansion of orders, including leveraging India’s ship-breaking credit note scheme.

Emphasising India’s robust seafaring workforce - ranked second in NSA’s global fleet, he called for broader recruitment partnerships. He also underlined the significant investment opportunities available under India’s flagship Sagarmala programme and the $2.9 billion Maritime Development Fund, offering incentives across shipbuilding, ports, and logistics.

--IANS

sps/vd