ENGIMACH 2025 to unlock business opportunities for engineering companies: Gujarat Dy CM

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (IANS) Gandhinagar witnessed the inauguration of Asia’s largest engineering exhibition, ENGIMACH-2025, with Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi formally opening the three-day event at the Helipad Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

The mega expo, scheduled from December 3 to 7, marks its 17th edition this year.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the exhibition, considered one of the world’s biggest platforms for engineering and machinery, has drawn over 1,100 companies from India and abroad.

More than 50,000 visitors had pre-registered, but organisers expect the footfall to exceed one lakh over the next three days. Delegations from multiple countries, including over 500 international representatives, are attending.

According to the Deputy CM, the exhibition is set to generate business worth crores of rupees for companies operating in the engineering and manufacturing sectors in Gujarat and across India.

Beyond corporate deals, the event is also expected to boost the local economy, benefiting hotels, transporters, vendors, and small traders in Ahmedabad and neighbouring districts, thereby creating employment.

Sanghavi highlighted that the foundation for such global-scale events was laid by then Chief Minister, now Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through the establishment of a world-class exhibition ecosystem alongside the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

As a result, the Helipad Ground hosts 80 to 100 national and international exhibitions every year, significantly supporting local businesses.

He added that the state government plans to further upgrade the venue into a globally benchmarked exhibition centre.

During his visit, Sanghavi toured several stalls showcasing advanced AI-driven and robotics-enabled machinery, interacting with company owners about emerging technologies.

He urged industry leaders to align with national initiatives such as Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the Swadeshi movement to strengthen India’s self-reliance in engineering, machinery, and manufacturing.

Spread across one lakh square metres, ENGIMACH 2025 features more than 10,000 products on display. The event will also host an International Buyer-Seller Meet, facilitating cross-border trade partnerships.

The inauguration was attended by Gandhinagar North MLA Ritaben Patel, former Manasa MLA Amit Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) S.J. Haider, leading industrialists, exhibitors, and thousands of visitors.

--IANS

janvi/dan