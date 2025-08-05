E-commerce export hubs to lower logistics cost for Indian SMEs

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The E-Commerce Export Hubs (ECEHs) initiative aims to provide dedicated zones that will reduce the cost and time associated with logistics and simplify regulatory processes, the government said on Tuesday.

These hubs will boost cross-border e-commerce exports from India and simplify re-imports for e-commerce returns or rejects. Five ECEH pilot projects have been proposed for implementation, said Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

ECEHs will offer integrated services at a single location, including customs clearance, quality certification, packaging, and off-port warehousing.

Some of the proposed ECEHs are to be implemented directly by logistics service providers to ensure integrated delivery of warehousing, packaging, and regulatory facilitation. Further, the government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key stakeholders, including global e-commerce platforms and domestic logistics providers, the minister informed.

These partnerships aim to build awareness, enhance export readiness, and promote cross-border e-commerce, especially for MSMEs. Regional authorities of DGFT have conducted outreach and capacity-building programs with these entities to support SME sellers and familiarise them with export procedures.

To another query, the Centre informed about the steps taken to simplify customs, logistics, and compliance procedures for small exporters, particularly for e-commerce exports.

The Trade Connect ePlatform was launched to provide small exporters access to international trade-related information. It integrates inputs from Indian Missions, Export Promotion Councils, and Commodity Boards, the minister said.

The Department of Posts, in collaboration with CBIC, has established Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) to assist exporters with documentation, packaging, and regulatory compliance. A total of 1,013 DNKs have been notified. The International Tracked Packet Service covers 41 countries, with volume-based discounts to benefit small exporters, the reply said.

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed procedural relaxations for small-value exporters under the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS). Authorised Dealer (AD) banks can now close shipping bills up to Rs 10 lakh based on quarterly declarations from exporters.

