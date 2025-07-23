Dynamic Cables’ Q1 net profit drops 22.75 pc to Rs 18.2 crore; revenue falls nearly 21 pc

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Jaipur-based Dynamic Cables Limited on Wednesday reported a decline in its financial performance for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with net profit falling by 22.75 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 18.2 crore, compared to Rs 23.56 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

The company also saw its revenue from operations drop by 20.88 per cent, standing at Rs 262.03 crore in Q1, down from Rs 331.17 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income for the quarter came in at Rs 264.77 crore, showing a decline of 20.39 per cent QoQ.

On the expenses side, the company recorded Rs 240.4 crore in total expenses in Q1, a decrease of 20.37 per cent from Rs 301.9 crore in the previous quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

The company’s total expenses included Rs 233.3 crore towards cost of materials consumed, Rs 10.01 crore on employee benefits, Rs 2.66 crore in finance costs, Rs 2.65 crore in depreciation and amortisation, and Rs 13.82 crore under other expenses.

As of June 30, Dynamic Cables’ order book stood at approximately Rs 734 crore, a significant rise from Rs 468 crore a year earlier.

The company said this growth was largely driven by strong demand in the power utilities/EPC, export, and renewable energy segments.

Dynamic Cables’ Managing Director, Ashish Mangal, attributed this to strong domestic demand from both government and private sector projects in power distribution and renewable energy, along with consistent export contributions of around 10 per cent, even amid geopolitical challenges.

He expressed optimism for the upcoming quarters, saying the company is well-positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities thanks to supportive policies and increased infrastructure investments.

“With a robust order book, a clear growth roadmap, and a strong emphasis on execution, we are confident in our ability to maintain this momentum and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” Mangal added.

Dynamic Cables Limited manufactures a wide range of power infrastructure cables including low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage, control, instrumentation, and signalling cables.

It supplies to government discoms, private utilities, EPC contractors, industrial clients, and exports markets.

The company operates three manufacturing units in Jaipur and Reengus, with its corporate office and five regional sales offices based across India.

