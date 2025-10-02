Dutch chip giant ASML lauds PM Modi for being accessible to investors

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) A senior executive from Dutch semiconductor giant ASML criticised the EU for being inaccessible to Europe’s companies and said, in contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was highly accessible to firms that wanted to invest in India, according to media reports.

When Politico journalists asked if he felt the company had sufficient access to top European policymakers such as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, ASML's Executive Vice President of Global Public Affairs, Frank Heemskerk, said: "It’s not always easy."

The comment came after Heemskerk revealed ASML’s CEO Christophe Fouquet had a 2-hour meeting with Prime Minister Modi. "After an hour and a half of listening, he (Modi) said you’re too friendly, tell me what we can do better,” said Heemskerk.

"The political leaders should sit down with the companies that are investing money," the Politico report cited the ASML executive as saying.

ASML, the Dutch chip equipment maker, is actively exploring partnerships and expanding its presence in India amid global uncertainties. ASML is the sole manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which are essential for producing advanced microchips used in AI, electric vehicles, and other digital technologies.

The company plans to offer its advanced lithography solutions and expertise, potentially through collaboration and knowledge exchange, to help Indian fabs achieve cutting-edge chip production.

This move aims to capitalise on India's strong government backing for domestic chipmaking, a rapidly expanding tech ecosystem, and a skilled workforce, while also diversifying ASML's own markets amidst global trade uncertainties.

The company's expertise can help emerging Indian fabs produce high-performance, energy-efficient chips, strengthening India's position in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

As a key supplier to major chip manufacturers like TSMC and Samsung, ASML seeks to diversify its markets due to global trade tensions and export restrictions affecting other regions.

ASML participated in SEMICON India 2025, using it as a platform to engage with the Indian ecosystem and explore future opportunities.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, 10 semiconductor plants have been approved. The construction work of the plants is progressing at a fast pace.

"A pilot production line in one of the units has already started in Sanand, and within a year, four more units are expected to go into production. Global leaders such as Applied Materials, Lam Research, Merck, and Linde are investing in supporting factories and supply chains. This ecosystem approach reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on long-term growth of the industry in Bharat," according to IT & Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

