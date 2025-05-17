DPIIT, GEAPP partner to boost opportunities for clean energy startups in India: Official

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) to enhance opportunities for clean energy startups in India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Saturday.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT said the collaboration will help startups scale technologies that support India’s long-term net-zero goals.

“India’s climate leadership depended on a strong entrepreneurial base. The partnership would open significant opportunities for clean energy startups to scale technologies that support the country’s long-term net-zero objectives,” he stated.

Under the two-year partnership, both organisations aim to boost innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in the clean energy and manufacturing sectors.

The initiative will support early-stage climate-tech startups by helping them access funding, mentorship, pilot projects, and market connections. There is also a provision to extend the partnership beyond the initial term.

As part of the MoU, GEAPP will launch the Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge (ENTICE) -- a platform that will offer up to $500,000 in rewards for impactful clean energy solutions.

Investment support will be provided through partners such as Spectrum Impact and Avana Capital.

DPIIT will help link the programme with the Startup India network and ensure its reach through various government schemes.

Sanjiv said India’s leadership in climate action depends on building a strong entrepreneurial base and added that this partnership is a step in that direction.

Saurabh Kumar, Vice President - India at GEAPP, called the MoU a key milestone to drive systemic change.

He said the combined strengths of GEAPP’s global experience, DPIIT’s institutional backing, and Startup India’s network would create new avenues for clean energy innovation in the country.

The agreement was signed by Dr Sumeet Jarangal and Saurabh Kumar in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

--IANS

pk/rvt/