Domestic production of fertilisers maintained at optimum level: Govt

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Domestic production of fertilisers is maintained at optimum level, with di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) production reaching 3.84 lakh metric tonnes, highest in recent months, the government said on Thursday.

JP Nadda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, chaired a high-level meeting with officials from the Department of Fertilisers to review the availability and distribution of fertilisers during the ongoing Kharif season.

Nadda underscored the critical role of agriculture in ensuring food security for the nation. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the timely availability of essential nutrients to support crop productivity.

The minister was also briefed on the current status of fertiliser supplies and preparations for Kharif 2025.

To bridge the gap between demand and domestic supply, Indian fertiliser companies have secured tie-ups with prominent exporters of fertilisers viz. Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Russia, ensuring steady imports throughout the year.

The Union Minister directed officials to ensure that fertilisers are made available promptly across all states to meet the requirements of farmers. In this regard, he emphasised the importance of close coordination with all stakeholders viz. state governments, fertiliser companies, Railways and Port authorities, among others.

Nadda also expressed concern over the growing reliance on chemical fertilisers, particularly urea.

In response, he reiterated the need to promote sustainable agricultural practices. He directed the officials to intensify efforts to implement PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth).

This initiative aims to encourage the sustainable and balanced use of fertilisers, adoption of alternative fertilisers, and promote organic and natural farming methods. States that demonstrate a reduction in chemical fertiliser usage will be eligible for incentives under this program.

Furthermore, the minister emphasised the need for coordinated action with state governments to address the issue of illegal diversion, hoarding, and black marketing of fertilisers. He called for stringent measures to prevent these malpractices and ensure that fertilisers reach the intended recipients.

