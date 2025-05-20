Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Consumer electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Tuesday reported a decline of approximately 1.54 per cent in revenue from operations in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, falling to Rs 10,292.54 crore from Rs 10,453.68 crore in the previous quarter (Q3).

Similarly, the total income for Q4 also declined by about 1.49 per cent, coming down to Rs 10,303.82 crore compared to Rs 10,460.18 crore in the prior quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company financials showed that some expenses rose, others declined. Finance costs surged by 13.18 per cent to Rs 46.26 crore from Rs 40.87 crore in the previous quarter.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses also increased by around 15.16 per cent, reaching Rs 85.91 crore compared to Rs 74.60 crore in Q3.

Other expenses went up slightly by 1.69 per cent, moving from Rs 227.28 crore to Rs 231.13 crore.

The total expenses in Q4 decreased by about 1.93 per cent to Rs 9,981.92 crore from Rs 10,178.63 crore in the previous quarter.

However, Dixon Technologies’ bottom line showed remarkable improvement. Net profit more than doubled, rising by roughly 115 per cent to Rs 464.95 crore in Q4, up from Rs 216.23 crore in Q3.

Alongside its earnings report, Dixon Technologies' board announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for FY25.

“The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 32nd annual general meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be credited or dispatched within 30 days from the AGM date,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

In the last 12 months, the company had declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share, translating into a dividend yield of 0.03 per cent.

--IANS

pk/na