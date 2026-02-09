Dispatched record over 5.85 lakh vehicles via rail in 2025: Maruti Suzuki India

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday said it has set a new benchmark in green logistics by dispatching over 5.85 lakh vehicles through railways in 2025, a growth of 18 per cent over 2024.

Read More

Maruti Suzuki’s share of rail mode in outbound logistics has grown exponentially, rising from 5.1 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent in 2025, significantly reducing carbon emissions, country’s oil imports and easing road congestion, according to the automaker.

“The year 2025 marks our highest-ever rail dispatch, with over 5.85 lakh units. During the year, we strengthened our green logistic efforts through two landmark events – the inauguration of India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding at our Manesar facility, and second was we dispatched vehicles by rail to Kashmir valley through the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab River, a first by any automobile manufacturer,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“Our mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY2030-31, contributing to India’s net-zero ambition by 2070,” he added.

Since FY 2014-15, Maruti Suzuki has transported over 28 lakh vehicles from 22 destinations servicing over 600 cities pan India through a hub and spoke model. Currently, Maruti Suzuki uses over 45 flexi deck rakes, each with a capacity of carrying around 260 vehicles per trip.

In 2025, rail dispatches from Maruti Suzuki’s in-plant railway siding at Gujarat and Manesar facility accounted for 53 per cent of the company’s total rail dispatches.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has adopted a comprehensive ‘Circular Mobility’ approach to sustainability, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint across the entire vehicle lifecycle—from design and production to logistics and end-of-life vehicle (ELV) management

It has been at the forefront of promoting railways as a sustainable and efficient mode of vehicle transportation.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited has adopted a comprehensive ‘Circular Mobility’ approach to sustainability, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint across the entire vehicle lifecycle—from design and production to logistics and end-of-life vehicle (ELV) management,” said Takeuchi.

--IANS

na/