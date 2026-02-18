Digital energy leap: P2P energy trading platform launched at AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) A significant milestone in the country's energy sector was marked on Wednesday as the PowerXchange App was showcased live and the Interstate Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Energy Trading Platform was officially launched at the India Energy Stack Pavilion during the Global AI Summit.

Read More

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal was shown the app, demonstrating how consumers and prosumers can trade surplus solar energy seamlessly. Earlier, the platform was demonstrated live before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting its potential to help farmers and electricity users generate additional income while promoting energy self-reliance.

The initiative, under the India Energy Stack, selected PowerXchange as one of only two platforms nationwide for advancing P2P energy trading. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) facilitated the development of the technology and registration of users on the platform. During the live demo, beneficiary Lakshmi Gaba, a small boutique owner, used the app’s AI voice agent to purchase electricity, showcasing its simplicity and usability.

The launch was attended by senior officials, including India Energy Stack Chairman R.S. Sharma, UPPCL Chairman Ashish Goyal, All India Discom Association DG Alok Kumar, ISGF Chairman Reggie Kumar Pillai, REC Limited CMD Jitendra Srivastava, REC Limited ED Prince Dhawan, and FSR Global ED Shweta Ravi Kumar, along with representatives from Tata Power-DDL, BSES Rajdhani Private Limited, PVVNL, and UPPCL, as well as delegates from across the Global AI Summit.

Powered by blockchain, AI, and machine learning technologies, PowerXchange aims to make every household energy self-reliant and extend government solar schemes to citizens nationwide. Officials said the platform will enhance transparency, efficiency, and consumer-centricity in India’s energy market.

The interstate P2P energy trading platform will officially commence operations from today, marking a new era in the country’s energy sector.

The platform enables consumers and prosumers to trade surplus solar energy seamlessly, promoting energy self-reliance and fostering a more transparent, digital energy market.

--IANS

sn/vd