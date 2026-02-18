Dharmendra Pradhan meets French envoy Anne Bouverot, discusses deepening bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence, Anne Bouverot, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, and discussed expanding collaboration in emerging technologies and research.

Taking to X, Pradhan said he was glad to meet the French Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence during the summit in the national capital.

"Glad to meet Ms. Anne Bouverot, Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence, Government of France, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Productive discussions on deepening Indo-French engagements in AI. Also explored opportunities for more collaborations in research, innovation, science and emerging technologies," he posted.

The minister emphasised that human-centric, responsible, open, and inclusive AI frameworks would be key drivers of global growth and prosperity. He noted that both India and France remain committed to developing safe, secure, ethical and trustworthy artificial intelligence to advance development and promote global good.

Pradhan emphasised that knowledge continues to serve as the strongest bridge between India and France, expressing confidence that the high-level academic and scientific engagements would further energise bilateral cooperation in education, research and innovation.

He called for meaningful collaborations to democratise artificial intelligence and advance cutting-edge research for long-term prosperity, sustainable development, and global peace and stability.

The five-day India AI summit has drawn participation from over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 heads of state or government and nearly 45 ministers.

It aims to align AI initiatives with India’s national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya (welfare for all, happiness for all)" and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth in its series, following earlier editions in the United Kingdom (Bletchley Park, 2023), South Korea (2024), and France (2025). The summit provides a global platform for leaders to deliberate on AI’s ethical, economic, and social impacts while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.

