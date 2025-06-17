DGCA gives clean chit to Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet amid thorough inspection (Lead)

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) After raising concerns regarding maintenance-related issues reported by Air India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said the recent surveillance conducted on the airline's Boeing 787 fleet "did not reveal any major safety concerns".

The aviation watchdog said the aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards.

Of the 33 Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, four aircraft are currently undergoing major checks at various maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) facilities.

"As of 1500 hrs on 17 June 2025, a total of 24 aircraft have successfully completed the required check. An additional 2 aircraft are planned for completion today, with 1 more scheduled for tomorrow. The remaining 6 aircraft include 2 aircraft, which are presently AOG at Delhi," the DGCA said.

The checks on these two will be carried out post-declaration of serviceability and prior to their return to service. The remaining 4 aircraft currently under MRO will undergo the mandated check prior to their release from the respective maintenance hangars, the aviation regulator added.

The DGCA held a high-level meeting with senior officials of Air India and Air India Express, who are currently operating over 1,000 flights daily across domestic and international sectors.

The meeting was convened to review the operational robustness of the airlines and ensure continued compliance with safety and passenger service regulations.

It advised the airline to strengthen internal coordination across engineering, operations, ground handling units and ensure availability of adequate spares to mitigate passenger delays resulting from such issues and strictly adhere to regulations.

The impact of recent airspace closures, particularly over Iranian airspace, was also reviewed. The closures have led to flight diversions, delays, and cancellations. The operators have been asked to ensure timely communication with passengers and crew and adopt alternate routing strategies to minimise disruptions.

"The operators were reminded of their obligations under the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements Section 3 Series M Part IV and V, to inform passengers well in advance regarding delays and cancellations. Emphasis was placed on effective passenger facilitation and timely dissemination of information through all available channels," the DGCA said.

The regulator has recommended the implementation of a more systematic and real-time defect reporting mechanism to ensure that operational and safety-critical departments receive timely updates. This is expected to enhance overall decision-making and reduce downstream disruptions.

