Delhi Police crack Rs 21.46 lakh online investment scam; two arrested

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Central District Cyber Police on Monday busted an online investment fraud case involving Rs 21.46 lakh and arrested two accused persons for cheating a complainant on the pretext of high-return investments and prepaid tasks.

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Officials said the money trail has been unearthed through technical investigation, and key digital evidence has been secured.

According to police, an e-FIR (No. 28/25) was registered on November 13, 2025, at Cyber Central Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint of online fraud. The complainant alleged that he was lured by fraudsters into investing money with promises of high returns. Subsequently, the accused kept demanding additional payments on various pretexts, including prepaid tasks, account verification, and other fabricated charges. In total, the victim transferred Rs 21,46,000 before realising he had been cheated.

Considering the gravity of the offence, a dedicated team led by Sub-Inspector Ranvijay Singh, along with Head Constables Sandeep and Paramveer and Constable Anuj, was formed under the supervision of senior officers of the Central District.

During the investigation, the team conducted extensive technical surveillance, analysed digital evidence, and tracked financial transactions to trace the money trail. A suspicious transaction of Rs 3 lakh was traced to a bank account in Rajasthan's Sikar.

Acting on this lead, the police team reached Sikar and questioned an area resident, Surender, in whose account the amount had been deposited. During interrogation, Surender revealed that the money had been deposited by Narender, to whom he had handed over Rs 3 lakh in cash.

Further investigation led to the questioning of Narender, who disclosed that he had passed Rs 2.8 lakh to Prem Prakash after keeping Rs 20,000 as commission. Prem Prakash, upon being apprehended, admitted to transferring Rs 2.6 lakh to another accused, Ankit, while retaining Rs 20,000 as his share.

Based on technical evidence, statements, and field verification, Narender, 24, and Prem Prakash alias Lovely, 38, both residents of Sikar, were arrested in the case. Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the co-accused, Ankit.

During the operation, two mobile phones — an iPhone 17 Pro Max and an Itel handset — used in the commission of the crime were seized. Authorities added that verification of the accused persons’ past criminal records is in progress.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, Rohit Rajbir Singh, said further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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