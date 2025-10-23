Defence Ministry gives nod for buying military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Defence Acquisition Council, at a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved various proposals of the Army, Navy and Air Force for purchasing military hardware worth a total amount of around Rs 79,000 crore.

For the army, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane, according to an official statement issued after the meeting at the South Block here.

The procurement of the tracked NAMIS will enhance the army’s capability of neutralising the enemy’s combat vehicles, bunkers and other field fortifications, whereas GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence of enemy emitters. The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains, the statement said.

For the navy, AoN was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), Advanced Light-Weight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro-Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The procurement of the LPDs will help the Indian Navy to undertake amphibious operations along with the army and the air force.

The integrated sea capability provided by the LPDs will also help the Indian Navy to undertake peacekeeping operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, etc.

The induction of ALWT, which is indigenously developed by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, DRDO, is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines. The procurement of 30mm NSG will enhance the capability of the navy and the Indian Coast Guard to conduct Low Intensity Maritime Operations & anti-piracy roles, the statement said.

For the air force, AoN was accorded for Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other proposals. The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area, the statement added.

