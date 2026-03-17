Defence experts discuss innovation at Second Niche Technology Nexus seminar​

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Experts from the Defence Forces, academia, industry, and start-ups deliberated on technological advancements and innovative solutions in the areas of Cognitive Spectrum Management and Quantum Technologies at a seminar organised by the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), an official said on Tuesday.​

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The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) conducted the Second Niche Technology Nexus (NTN) Seminar on Monday, said the official in a statement.​

Addressing the participants, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, emphasised the increasing importance of efficient spectrum utilisation, adaptive communication networks, and emerging quantum capabilities in modern warfare.​

He highlighted that Cognitive Spectrum Operations, enabled by Artificial Intelligence and advanced analytics, can significantly enhance dynamic spectrum access, electromagnetic spectrum awareness, and electronic warfare capabilities for the Defence Forces.​

Emphasising the transformative potential of Quantum Technologies, particularly in areas such as secure communications, quantum sensing, navigation, and timing systems, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit underscored the critical role it can play in strengthening national Defence capabilities in the coming years.​

He also stressed the need for strong collaboration across all stakeholders to accelerate innovations and develop indigenous solutions in these niche domains.​

The Second Niche Technology Nexus Seminar facilitated insightful discussions on emerging trends, operational applications, and technological challenges associated with Cognitive Spectrum Operations and Quantum Technologies.​

The deliberations also highlighted the importance of developing secure, resilient, and intelligent communication ecosystems to support the operational requirements of future theatre-based Defence forces.​

--IANS

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