Deepak Bagla takes charge as MD of Atal Innovation Mission

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Deepak Bagla has officially assumed charge as the Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), said NITI Aayog on Monday.

“Bagla joins AIM with an extensive background spanning banking, investment promotion, policy advisory, and institutional leadership,” NITI Aayog said.

“His experience extends across multilateral institutions, the private sector, and Government, bringing a unique blend of strategic insight and operational execution to the role,” it added.

Before this, Bagla served as the Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, a national investment promotion and facilitation agency.

Under his leadership, Invest India received multiple global accolades and emerged as a key institution supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and startup growth across the country.

Bagla has also served on several high-level government committees and represented India in multiple international forums, including as President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, and Master’s degrees in International Diplomacy and International Trade and Finance from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

“It is a privilege to join Atal Innovation Mission at this pivotal moment. As AIM enters a new phase with an expanded mandate, there is an immense opportunity to further strengthen India’s innovation landscape,” Bagla said.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with government, industry, academia, and civil society to nurture a robust ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and positions India at the forefront of global innovation and deliver on the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Established in 2016, AIM is a flagship initiative of NITI Aayog, which continues to play a central role in advancing the government’s mission on innovation and entrepreneurship. It aims to promote and encourage entrepreneurship, employing self-employment and talent utilisation.

