'Cyber Suraksha' exercise launched to strengthen national cyber resilience

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In a major initiative to bolster India's cyber defences, the Defence Cyber Agency (DCA) on Monday launched a multi-phase cybersecurity exercise.

Organised by the Defence Cyber Agency, under the aegis of the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), the comprehensive exercise, named ‘Cyber Suraksha’, will go on till June 27.

The exercise aims to enhance cyber resilience across national security institutions and stakeholders in the defence ecosystem. "This multi-phased exercise, which concludes on June 27, 2025, is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at the national level, and encompasses the conduct of targeted training sessions, evaluation, and an engaging capsule for leadership", a Ministry of Defence statement said.

With participation from over 100 professionals drawn from national-level agencies and defence domains, Cyber Suraksha is tailored to simulate real-world cyber threat scenarios. "The exercise is designed to simulate real-world cyber threats, reinforce secure practices, and test the analytical and defensive cyber skills of participants in a high-paced, gamified environment," the ministry statement said.

One of the key highlights of the event is a special conclave for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), which brings leadership focus into the fold of cybersecurity preparedness. "Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) conclave for leadership has also been dovetailed in ‘Cyber Suraksha’, thereby integrating the technical aspects with leadership roles. The CISOs conclave includes talks by eminent speakers and will culminate in an immersive Table-Top Exercise", it said.

By combining immersive training, leadership engagement, and real-time simulations, "Cyber Suraksha" underscores India’s proactive approach to strengthening its cyber defence framework at every level — from operators on the ground to top decision-makers, as per the ministry.

"Combining structured learning with dynamic hands-on challenge environments will empower participants to act decisively in the face of cyber threats. The Defence Cyber Agency plans to conduct such exercises on a regular basis to maintain a state of readiness and cultivate a security-first culture across all levels," it added.

--IANS

sas/vd