Cremation rate nears 95 pc; facility shortage feared amid rapid aging: BOK data

Seoul, Feb 15 (IANS) The cremation rate in South Korea continues to be on a steady rise, data showed on Sunday, prompting concerns over potential shortages of cremation facilities, especially in densely populated major cities, such as Seoul, amid the rapid aging of the population.

The national cremation rate came to 94 percent in 2024, up from 92.9 percent a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK) and the welfare ministry, reports Yonhap news agency.

The figure has been on a constant increase over the past decades, rising from 33.5 percent in 2000 to 67.5 percent in 2010 and further to 89.9 percent in 2020.

The supply of cremation facilities, however, has failed to keep pace with growing demand, with shortages particularly severe in Seoul and other major cities.

The share of cremations conducted within three days of death fell from 86.2 percent in 2019 to 73.6 percent in 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, standing at 75.5 percent in 2025.

The rate in Seoul and Busan stood at 69.6 percent and 67.1 percent, respectively, last year, both below the national average.

Experts say additional cremation facilities are needed, given rapid population aging and prevailing funeral practices.

South Korea officially became a super-aged society last year, with more than 20 percent of its population aged 65 and older. The government projects the annual number of deaths to rise from 310,000 in 2020 to 700,000 in 2070.

"Privately led, small-scale cremation facilities could be a solution, particularly the introduction of small cremation units at hospital funeral halls," the BOK said in a recent report, noting that hospital infrastructure is already widely distributed across regions.

"Modern technology allows cremation facilities to operate in an environmentally friendly manner," it added. "There is a need to boldly overhaul relevant laws and regulations."

