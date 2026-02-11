Companies' CSR expenditure crosses Rs 1.44 lakh crore, 3.84 crore filings done via MCA21

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Annual filings by companies on development Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure reached over Rs 1,44,159 crore in five fiscals (2019-20 to 2023-24), according to the government.

All data related to CSR expenditure filed by companies in MCA21 registry including state-wise, year-wise, company-wise and project-wise is available in public domain, said Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

“CSR is a Board-driven process and the Board of the company is empowered to plan, decide, execute and monitor CSR activities of the company,” said the minister.

Rule 8 of the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 provides that every company having average CSR obligation of Rs 10 crore or more in the three immediately preceding financial years, will undertake impact assessment, through an independent agency, of their CSR projects having outlays of Rs one crore or more, and which have been completed not less than one year before undertaking the impact study.

The minister also informed that the 2021-2025 period saw about 3.84 crore filings done via MCA21.

Of these, 3.33 crore filings were approved through Straight Through Process, 40.8 lakh filings were approved by the concerned Registrar of Companies and Regional Directors while 8.3 lakhs forms were rejected by the concerned officers.

“Version-3 of MCA21 (MCA21 V3) has been launched to promote Ease of Doing Business, strengthen compliance and enhance transparency,” said the minister.

Through MCA21 V3, functionalities like Web filings, LLP Module, Company module, e-Enforcement, e-Adjudication, e-Consultation, e-Book Learning Management System have already been implemented.

Moreover, a help desk mechanism to address grievances related to the MCA21 portal has been established. During the FY 2025-26 (up to January 31 2026) 3,16,877 help desk tickets were raised on the portal of which about 98 per cent, were successfully resolved.

These tickets encompassed a range of issues including technical problems, awareness issues, processing-related requests and stakeholder suggestions or feedback, said the minister. MCA21 is a transaction-heavy system processing a large number of e-forms every year.

