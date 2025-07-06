Commerce Ministry reviews FTAs, proposes SEZ reforms

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday shared key highlights from the Ministry last week, where he met Export Promotion Councils and industry associations to review free trade agreements (FTAs), their impact, utilisation, and industry expectations from the ongoing trade talks.

Proposed SEZ reforms aimed at easing procedures and boosting growth were also shared during the meeting, as the minister urged industries to scale up manufacturing, diversify supply chains, and cut import dependence.

“India is now manufacturing toys domestically and exporting to 153 countries, thanks to consistent policy support and strict quality standards. At the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, urged the industry to focus on strong branding, eye-catching packaging, and innovative design to tap global markets,” Goyal said in a post on X social media platform.

The first consignment of 1 metric tonne of rose-scented litchis from Pathankot, Punjab, was flagged off to Doha, Qatar last week.

“Also, 0.5 metric tonne of litchi was flagged off to Dubai, marking a boost to India’s fresh fruit exports. While mangoes, bananas, grapes, and oranges lead, fruits like cherries, jamuns, and litchis are gaining global traction, strengthening India’s potential in global markets and benefiting our farmers,” the Commerce Minister highlighted.

‘Indian Mango Mania 2025' was held in Abu Dhabi to showcase India’s finest mango varieties, including GI-tagged and regional specialities from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and several eastern states. Mango-based delicacies were also featured. The UAE remains the top export destination for Indian mangoes, informed the minister.

“The first National Skill Olympiad to promote seafood value addition and create a skilled workforce in the sector was held. It is an effort aimed at making India a global hub for value-added seafood exports,” he added.

—IANS

na/