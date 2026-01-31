Cold weather delays Artemis II mission to Moon to February 8: NASA

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Amid cold weather conditions with winds moving through Florida, NASA announced that it now targets to launch the Artemis II mission to the Moon on February 8.

Earlier, the mission set to launch a team of four astronauts on a journey around the Moon from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, was planned for launch on February 6.

“Due to weather, we now plan to fuel our Artemis II Moon rocket on Monday, Feb. 2, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. With this adjustment, the earliest possible launch date is Sunday, Feb. 8. A launch date will be set after teams have reviewed the results of the wet dress rehearsal,” NASA shared in a post on social media platform X.

“Over the past several days, engineers have been closely monitoring conditions as cold weather and winds move through Florida. Managers have assessed hardware capabilities against the projected forecast, given the rare arctic outbreak affecting the state, and decided to change the timeline,” NASA added.

The US space agency stated that teams and preparations at the launch pad remain ready for the wet dress rehearsal. However, adjusting the timeline for the test will position NASA for success during the rehearsal, as the expected weather this weekend would violate launch conditions.

While the Artemis II crew remains in quarantine in Houston, engineers have kept Orion powered and have configured its heaters for the colder temperatures, NASA said.

Purges, used to maintain proper environmental conditions for elements of the spacecraft and rocket, including the booster aft skirts, are also configured for the weather.

The 10-day mission will set the stage for Artemis III, slated for launch in 2027, when humans will land on the lunar South Pole for the first time and set up a long-term presence there.

It comes after 50 years of the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972, when man first landed on the Moon.

The Artemis II crew includes NASA’s commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and the Canadian Space Agency’s (CSA) Jeremy Hansen.

With Artemis II, NASA will rigorously test its Orion spacecraft and deep-space exploration systems in real conditions. The spacecraft, however, will not make a landing on the lunar surface.

