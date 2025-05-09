CMFRI-CIFT collaborative pilot study targets harnessing untapped deep-sea resources

Kochi, May 9 (IANS) In a major boost to the country's marine fisheries sector, a collaborative pilot study has been launched to explore the possibilities of mesopelagic resource exploitation within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The research is being carried out by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research (CMFRI) and ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) with the funding of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

This is a pilot project with participation from fishermen and commercial trawlers to estimate the untapped potential of mesopelagic resources.

The outcome of the research will determine the feasibility of large-scale exploitation of these resources.

Mesopelagic resources (spanning depths of 200-1000 meters), including myctophids, are among the world's most abundant yet largely unexploited fish resources.

This research assumes greater significance in the wake of their significant industrial applications for fishmeal, nutraceuticals, and bioactive compounds.

CMFRI Director, Dr Grinson George, said with global concerns over the overfishing of commercially important species used for fishmeal production, this initiative focuses on exploring alternative and sustainable sources, reducing the dependency on traditional fish stocks.

"The scientists working for the project are of the view that harnessing mesopelagic species can ease pressure on coastal and pelagic fisheries, ensuring a more balanced approach to marine resource management. The collaborative research involves estimating harvestable potential, developing sustainable harvesting methods, exploring value-added applications and assessing the feasibility of commercial exploitation while ensuring ecological sustainability," he said.

A rough estimate suggests that around 2 million tons of mesopelagic resources are available in Indian waters.

Referring to the challenges and difficulties involved in the study, he said that CMFRI is committed to providing scientific insights into the distribution, biology, and stock assessment of these resources.

"Collaborative efforts with the CIFT will ensure the development of efficient harvesting technologies and post-harvest processing methods", he said, adding that the initiative marks a significant step in India's marine fisheries for a Viksit Bharat," George added.

CIFT Director, Dr George Ninan, emphasised the significant industrial value of these resources, saying that they form the backbone of industries in many countries, including Oman.

"Completion of this one-year-long pilot study will yield crucial insights to determine the best viable methods to utilise these resources," he said.

