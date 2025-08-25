CM Yogi greets Shubanshu Shukla, astronaut shares ‘unforgettable experiences’ from space

Lucknow, Aug 25 (IANS) Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA's Axiom-4 mission, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Monday. He was accompanied by his wife Kamna and son.

CM Yogi received the Indian space hero with a bouquet and lauded his achievements in space, while describing his historic space sojourn as invaluable inspiration for the young generation.

The Chief Minister also took to X to share pictures of a meeting with the astronaut and his family members.

Calling him the pride of India, the UP CM wrote, “Your extraordinary achievement, a symbol of India's talent, hard work, and self-confidence, inspires the new generation to advance in the fields of science and research.”

He also wished him success in all his space endeavours and also made gushing praise for his contribution to science during the felicitation ceremony at Lok Bhavan.

Astronaut Shubhashu Shukla shared with the Chief Minister his historic space journey and also many unforgettable experiences from the International Space Station.

Earlier in the day, Shubhanshu Shukla was given a roaring welcome at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport by children and his well-wishers as the IAF officer reached his hometown, the first after his 18-day space mission.

As he landed at the airport, he was greeted by his family members and an enthusiastic crowd, which waved the Indian flag and chanted ‘Vande Mataram’.

The students of City Montessori School (CMS), his alma mater, organised a grand victory parade to celebrate his achievements.

The astronaut was seen passing through the Lucknow streets atop an open vehicle, as part of the roadshow, wearing his Gaganyaan jacket along with the national flag and ISRO emblem.

Notably, Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom 4 mission to ISS in June 2025 also marked a major milestone for India, as his invaluable experience would give impetus to the country’s space endeavours and would assist greatly in the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

--IANS

mr/uk