CM Revanth Reddy moots AI Start-up Village in Telangana, AI War Room in Hyderabad

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday mooted a proposal to establish an AI Start-up Village in the state to serve the entire nation, with support from the Centre.

Revanth Reddy also said that Hyderabad is ready to host AI War Room, if approved by the Centre.

He mooted the proposals during his address at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Telangana Chief Minister stated that India must not miss the AI revolution as it did the industrial and manufacturing revolutions. While India excelled in the services and software sectors, it did not create global technology products, he said.

He stressed that India must move from being only a user of global platforms to becoming a producer and owner of AI technologies.

The Chief Minister proposed that India should lead across all layers of AI, including GPU chip manufacturing, green energy, data storage, platforms and core AI languages, applications and AI-driven services

Outlining a comprehensive roadmap for India’s AI leadership, he suggested the establishment of a National AI War Room with participation from the Centre and states to monitor rapid AI developments.

Revanth Reddy stated that Hyderabad is ready to host and build such an AI War Room, if approved by the Centre.

He also proposed the creation of a world-class AI University with campuses across India focused on original research, as well as immediate efforts to manufacture GPU chips and integrate India into the global AI supply chain, including securing rare minerals.

He also suggested a national assessment of AI-driven job displacement, coupled with massive investment in re-skilling and job creation.

Revanth Reddy mooted a National AI Fund to support start-ups and encourage youth-led AI innovation.

The Chief Minister urged the establishment of an India AI Council, on the lines of the GST Council or NITI Aayog, as an apex body for AI policy and coordination, a dedicated AI Ministry to frame laws preventing misuse of AI, safeguard national security, and ensure AI is used for social justice and poverty eradication.

He also suggested that India should host AI Summits every six months in different cities to maintain momentum and global engagement.

He invited global and national institutions to partner with Telangana in advancing AI innovation and governance.

