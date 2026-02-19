Claiming foreign tech as Indian hurts image: Chirag Paswan on Galgotias University row (Lead)​

Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan has taken a strong stand on the controversy surrounding a robot displayed by Galgotias University at the AI Summit, terming the incident extremely damaging to the country’s image.
Reacting to allegations that a Chinese-made robot was showcased at the summit as an indigenous product, Chirag Paswan said it was a grave error.
“It is completely wrong for any university to display and claim ownership of something that is not Indian. Some people attempted to mislead during the summit. Presenting foreign technology as indigenous is a serious matter and can tarnish India’s image at the global level,” he said.
He expressed confidence that once the summit concludes, the government will take strict cognisance of the matter and act appropriately.
Commenting on demands by certain Muslim organisations to keep liquor shops closed during Ramazan in Delhi, Chirag Paswan firmly defended personal freedom and choice.
Referring to his role as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, he stated: “The government’s responsibility is to ensure the quality and hygiene of food and beverages. But forcing closures in the name of any festival - be it Hindu or Muslim - is not our party’s ideology.”
He cautioned against politicising religious festivals and stressed that personal liberty should be respected in all circumstances.
Chirag Paswan also raised serious concerns over the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant and the threats allegedly being received by the victim’s family.
“If the family of the victim is being intimidated, it is the government’s duty to ensure their complete security so that justice can be delivered without fear,” he said.
He reiterated his stance on accountability for examination-related irregularities, recalling that he has consistently supported strict punishment for those involved in malpractice.
Through his remarks, Chirag Paswan sent a strong message on ethical conduct in innovation, the protection of civil liberties, and zero tolerance for intimidation in sensitive cases, calling for transparency, accountability, and justice.
--IANS
ajk/dan