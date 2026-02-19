Claiming foreign tech as Indian hurts image: Chirag Paswan on Galgotias University row (Lead)​

Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan has taken a strong stand on the controversy surrounding a robot displayed by Galgotias University at the AI Summit, terming the incident extremely damaging to the country’s image.​

Reacting to allegations that a Chinese-made robot was showcased at the summit as an indigenous product, Chirag Paswan said it was a grave error.​

“It is completely wrong for any university to display and claim ownership of something that is not Indian. Some people attempted to mislead during the summit. Presenting foreign technology as indigenous is a serious matter and can tarnish India’s image at the global level,” he said.​

He expressed confidence that once the summit concludes, the government will take strict cognisance of the matter and act appropriately.​

Commenting on demands by certain Muslim organisations to keep liquor shops closed during Ramazan in Delhi, Chirag Paswan firmly defended personal freedom and choice.​

Referring to his role as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, he stated: “The government’s responsibility is to ensure the quality and hygiene of food and beverages. But forcing closures in the name of any festival - be it Hindu or Muslim - is not our party’s ideology.”​

He cautioned against politicising religious festivals and stressed that personal liberty should be respected in all circumstances.​

Chirag Paswan also raised serious concerns over the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant and the threats allegedly being received by the victim’s family.​

“If the family of the victim is being intimidated, it is the government’s duty to ensure their complete security so that justice can be delivered without fear,” he said.​

He reiterated his stance on accountability for examination-related irregularities, recalling that he has consistently supported strict punishment for those involved in malpractice.​

Through his remarks, Chirag Paswan sent a strong message on ethical conduct in innovation, the protection of civil liberties, and zero tolerance for intimidation in sensitive cases, calling for transparency, accountability, and justice.

