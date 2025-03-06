Chhattisgarh's PRSU research for plant-based medicine to treat oral cancer

Raipur: A plant-based, effective, cost-efficient and zero side-effect medicine will soon be available in the market for the treatment of oral cancer as the professor and research scholar of Pt Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur are conducting extensive research in this direction.

There are several types of cancer, and we are working on the direction to target cancer, said Keshav Kant Sahu, Head of the Biotechnology Department in PRSU.

He further explained that chemotherapy and medicines are being used in the treatment of oral cancer, but these methods are not target treatment. These methods kill cancer cells and simultaneously damage nearby cells as well as make a negative impact on metabolism as well as the body.

"Keeping these facts in mind, we have started work on the development of a new formulation for the treatment of oral cancer. We are developing a 'Nanoliposome' formulation that will be in the form of a patch. The Nanoliposome patch will not be carrying synthetic drugs; instead, plant-based medicine will be used," said the HoD.

If everything goes well and success is achieved, then target treatment of oral cancer will be possible, said Sahu, adding that the treatment is going to be cost-effective and suitable for the body (without any side effects).

He further informed that, currently, the research is in the initial phase. The team has achieved breakthroughs and made good progress in the preparation of liposomes. So, the final result will be achieved. This product is going to be much more beneficial in comparison to available synthetic drugs. Moreover, this will not have any side effects, and the patients are going to recover early.

The product will be effective in the treatment of all kinds of oral cancer, added Sahu.

"A three-member team, including Keshav Kant Sahu, Dr Manju Singh and me, are working to prepare a Mucoadhesive patch. When pasted at the target (spot of oral cancer), the patch carrying plant-based medicine will automatically move ahead and stick after coming in contact with the cancer," said research scholar Poulami Bera, adding that the patch will remain inside the mouth for six hours, and slowly the medicine keeps working.

As per the available figure, 19 million new cases of oral cancer are detected every year and out of which 11 million patients die, said Sahu, adding that 11 million new cases of oral cancer are detected in India annually, of which 3 million die.(ANI)