Chandrababu Naidu presents Andhra's defence, aerospace vision to Rajnath Singh

Amaravati/New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and presented a strategic vision to position the state as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive plan encompassing industrial infrastructure, research collaborations, and strategic installations across key locations in Andhra Pradesh. The proposals include development of integrated defence facilities, revival of critical manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation programmes, establishment of testing and training centres, and creation of thematic defence hubs to promote regional specialisation.

Naidu underlined Andhra Pradesh’s readiness—with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment—to play a leading role in advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat through self-reliant defence production and innovation.

The Chief Minister posted on 'X' that it was wonderful to meet Rajnath Singh. "We discussed a comprehensive roadmap for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a cornerstone of India's defence and aerospace future. With proposals ranging from thematic defence hubs and DRDO-linked Centres of Excellence to strategic infrastructure and policy innovations, Andhra Pradesh is fully geared to contribute Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Grateful for his encouraging response and assurance of full support," he wrote.

The Chief Minister, who began a two-day visit to the national capital, also met Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi. Naidu termed, as fruitful, the meeting during which he sought rooftop solar capacity allocation for Andhra Pradesh under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Naidu stated that the state aims to achieve free rooftop solar for 20 lakh SC/ST households, subsidised access for BC consumers, and 10,000 rooftop units in every Assembly constituency. "With the Centre's support, we will reduce energy costs, empower our people and lead India's clean energy transition," he added.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Paatil to discuss effective measures to enhance water security in drought-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh. He stated that the Polavaram-Banakacherla initiative focuses on sustainable solutions to support irrigation, drinking water, and regional growth. He sought Centre's full support to take this forward under long term vision for Swarna Andhra 2047.

Naidu was also scheduled to meet Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jintendra Singh to discuss research, innovation, and industrial science collaborations.

He will also call on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek support for Andhra Pradesh’s financial roadmap.

The Chief Minister will participate in a key review meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the implementation of new criminal laws across states.

