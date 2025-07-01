Centre launches super app 'RailOne' to address passenger needs at one place

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday launched 'RailOne', a super app designed to serve as a one-stop platform for all railway-related queries, passenger needs and services.

The app, launched by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital, aims to enhance convenience by integrating multiple services into a single interface.

With a user-friendly interface, the RailOne is live and available to download on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The new app integrates services such as unreserved and platform tickets with 3 per cent discount, live train tracking, grievance redressal, E-catering, porter booking and last-mile taxi, PNR and other services.

The ticket reservation service will continue to be offered on IRCTC. However, the ‘RailOne’ app is licensed by IRCTC, like many other commercial apps associated with IRCTC, according to the ministry.

The app offers single sign-on using a personal identification number (mPIN) or biometrics. It also supports existing RailConnect and UTS credentials, removing hurdles to use separate apps.

Currently, passengers use several different apps and websites to avail various services. They use IRCTC ‘Rail Connect’ for booking tickets, ‘Rail Madad’ for submitting feedback, ‘UTS’ for purchasing unreserved tickets, ‘RCTC eCatering Food on Track’ for ordering food, and the National Train Enquiry System for tracking train status.

The minister praised the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) team's advancement in creating the current PRS (passenger Reservation System).

The contemporary PRS can manage 10 times the current load and is scalable, multilingual, and adaptable. It can process 400,000 queries per minute and 150,000 ticket reservations.

Advanced seat selection and fare scheduling features, along with integrated options for patients, students, commuters, and others, will all be part of the new PRS, according to the ministry.

To increase passenger comfort, the Railways is constantly putting new measures into place. Over the past 10 years, the passenger experience has improved due to a number of factors, including the introduction of new generation trains, station renovations, the replacement of older carriages with new LHB carriages, and many more.

–IANS

aditya/na