Centre launches portal for startups to access credit across all public sector banks

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS): The Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the Ministry of Finance, launched the Startup Common Application Journey on the Jan Samarth Portal during the public sector banks review meeting here on Wednesday.

The portal provides a single digital platform for startups to access credit across all public sector banks. It enables start-ups to apply for loans, compare offers and track their applications seamlessly through a unified digital journey.

Backed by a Model Loan Scheme, the initiative provides loans up to Rs 20 crore under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS by NCGTC), which is under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The platform integrates data sources such as PAN, GST, Udyam, ITRs, and Credit Bureaus, ensuring faster processing and greater transparency. Special interest concessions are also extended to women entrepreneurs, which further promotes inclusivity.

The application form was launched by DFS Secretary M. Nagaraju, in the presence of senior officials of the department, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) Chairman, MDs and CEOs of public sector banks, MD & CEO of PSB Alliance and senior officials of the IBA. The Startup Common Application journey has been developed by the IBA in collaboration with the PSB Alliance.

This launch marks a major step towards building a collaborative, technology-driven ecosystem for India’s growing startup sector, reinforcing the government’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Start-up loan Application form can be accessed at: https://www.jansamarth.in/business-loan-startup-scheme

The Indian government is also providing financing facilities to boost startups through various schemes like the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) for early-stage development and the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), which offers equity-based funding. Other options include the MUDRA Loan Scheme for small businesses, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) to de-risk loans, and specific initiatives like SAMRIDH and the Atal Innovation Mission. These programs provide grants, loans, and venture capital to support startups at different stages.

India is now ranked as the third-largest startup ecosystem worldwide. It has over 1.59 lakh government-recognised startups and more than 100 unicorns, with major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR driving innovation.

--IANS

sps/vd