Centre joins Shell India to skill youth for EV, green energy sectors

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has joined hands with Shell India to launch a training programme that will skill the country’s youth for Electric Vehicles (EV) and green energy sectors, said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Friday.

The Green Skills and Electric Vehicles (EV) training programme is aimed at equipping students and faculty with future-ready capabilities in green energy and e-mobility. The initiative comes as the government has been actively advancing green energy and EV adoption in line with its net-zero ambitions.

“Our collaboration with Shell India reflects the government’s deeper commitment to aligning skilling with sustainability. Green energy, electric mobility, and the broader climate transition are not just environmental imperatives -- they represent a generational opportunity for India to lead through innovation, talent, and enterprise,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE and Minister of State for Education.

"This initiative is part of our larger vision to create a workforce that is not only job-ready but climate-ready. We are equipping young Indians with the skills to shape -- and not just participate in -- the global green economy," he added.

Under the collaboration, green skill training will be delivered through a structured multi-tier model across select National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The curriculum, jointly developed by Shell, Edunet Foundation, and DGT, covers EV systems, diagnostics, battery technology, digital tools, and safety protocols.

In the first phase, the programme includes a 240-hour advanced EV technician course at four NSTIs, a 90-hour job-oriented EV skills course at 12 ITIs equipped with Shell-supported labs, and a 50-hour foundational green skills module at additional ITIs without physical labs, the MSDE said.

The initiative also includes Training of Trainers (ToT) for over 250 instructors, certification co-branded by Shell and DGT, and structured placement support to enhance industry readiness.

Notably, the initiative will establish specialised EV skill labs within select ITIs and NSTIs, which will offer hands-on training and expert-led sessions aligned with industry standards.

Beyond lab-based learning, the programme also provides placement support and co-branded certifications to successful participants, enhancing their employability in the green energy and EV sectors.

“Through our collaboration with DGT and Edunet Foundation, we are providing students with practical and future-ready expertise in green energy and electric mobility. This initiative empowers young people to thrive in an evolving energy landscape and contribute towards India’s net-zero ambitions,” said Mansi Madan Tripathy Chairperson, of Shell Group of Companies in India & Senior Vice President, Shell Lubricants, Asia-Pacific.

