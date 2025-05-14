Centre issues notices to e-commerce platforms over sale of Pak flags, merchandise

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart, regarding the sale of flags and merchandise featuring Pakistani symbols on their platforms, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, informed on Wednesday.

The Union Minister shared this via a post on X social media platform.

“The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, and @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise,” the minister posted.

He further stated that such insensitivity will not be tolerated.

“E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws,” said Joshi.

The minister also warned all online retailers to strictly comply with Indian laws while conducting business in the country.

Last week, the CCPA issued 13 notices to leading digital marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and OLX against the listing and sale of walkie-talkies on their platforms without proper frequency disclosure, licensing information, or Equipment Type Approval (ETA).

Walkie-talkies are being sold on e-commerce platforms without mandatory and clear disclosures regarding the requirement of a wireless operating license or compliance with applicable laws, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

A preliminary analysis further revealed an alarming volume of such listings across these platforms, including approximately 467 listings on Amazon, 314 on Flipkart, 489 on Meesho, and 423 on TradeIndia, indicating the widespread scale of the issue.

Union Minister Joshi had said that the sale of non-compliant wireless devices not only breaches statutory obligations but may also pose significant risks to national security operations.

“All sellers are required to strictly adhere to applicable regulatory standards to uphold consumer rights and prevent unlawful trade practices,” the minister posted on X social media platform.

