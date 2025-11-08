Centre generates over 67.94 lakh digital life certificates for pensioners this year

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) As many as 67.94 lakh digital life certificates (DLCs) have been generated to enhance the ease of living of pensioners so far this year, of which 40.42 lakh are through face authentication, according to an official statement on Saturday.

In five days (from November 1-5), 25.60 lakh DLCs have been generated, of which 15.62 lakh (61 per cent) are through face authentication. More than 37,000 DLCs of pensioners above 90 years and 985 of pensioners above 100 years have been generated, the statement said.

The face authentication technique can be carried out easily through smart phones “anytime anywhere.” It enables easy DLC submission by pensioners and is particularly useful for aged and sick pensioners who do not have to visit any bank or pension disbursing authority.

A nationwide DLC campaign 4.0 has been launched by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare in collaboration various stakeholders (Pension Disbursing Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, CGDA, EPFO, DoT, Railways, UIDAI and MeitY) from November 1-30, 2025, with the aim of touching all the pensioners in remotest corners of the country.

V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare inaugurated a mega camp organised by Punjab National Bank at the Sansad Marg branch here.

Addressing the pensioners, he highlighted the initiative taken by the government for their digital empowerment. The introduction of digital modes of life certificate submission which has greatly enhanced their ease of living and is hugely beneficial to aged and sick pensioners.

Punjab National Bank is holding camps in 39 cities at 185 locations across the country.

Face Authentication for Digital Life Certificate generation was carried out for pensioners during the mega camp. The convenience of Life Certificate submission through digital modes, in particular Face Authentication technique which enables Life Certificate generation ‘Anytime Anywhere’ was highlighted during these DLC generations, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na