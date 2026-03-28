C‑DOT partners Delhi Police to deploy 9 tech solutions for policing

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Delhi Police to deploy nine advanced solutions, purpose-built for modern policing requirements in the national capital, an official statement said on Saturday.

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The partnership aims to "leverage C-DOT's portfolio of cutting-edge, homegrown technological solutions to boost the operational efficiency, secure communications, surveillance, cybersecurity, and emergency response capabilities of Delhi Police."

C‑DOT will deploy solutions including a Facial Recognition System (FRS)/FraudPro for suspect or missing person identification and crowd monitoring.

It can identify repeat offenders through photograph-matching with available databases, strengthening investigation processes, crowd monitoring, and identity verification during law-and-order deployments, the statement said.

SAMVAD, a unified communication platform for one-to-one and group chats, audio/video calls, and official data sharing, enabling seamless and secure coordination across units, districts, and specialised branches during both routine operations and emergencies, will also be deployed.

The collaboration reinforces the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the domain of public safety and law enforcement, the Ministry of Communications said in the statement.

SAMVAD Prime, a dedicated specialised handset-based secure messaging system will be deployed among senior officers and operational teams to ensure confidentiality and integrity during critical operations.

C-DOT Meet, a secure web-based video conferencing solution featuring multi-camera access, presentation sharing, and collaborative whiteboards, will facilitate briefings, inter-unit coordination, and training sessions.

The C-DOT Mission Critical Services (MCX) platform will enable secure, private, and low-latency communications specifically designed for public safety and emergency operations, ensuring real-time coordination among field officers during large-scale events, disaster response, and law-and-order situations.

The C-DOT Intelligent Attendance System, powered by facial recognition, will enhance administrative efficiency through accurate attendance recording, prevention of proxy marking, and strengthened access control at sensitive police installations.

The C-DOT Cell Broadcast Solution will enable geo-targeted dissemination of critical alerts across mobile devices and public display systems, supporting public advisories, traffic alerts, missing person notifications, and emergency warnings.

On the cybersecurity front, Trinetra ESOC, an AI-powered integrated security operations platform will monitor endpoints, identify vulnerabilities, and detect anomalies, safeguarding Delhi Police's IT infrastructure including the internal ecosystem and internet-facing systems.

Further, Trinetra 360 will deliver cyber intelligence, brand monitoring, attack surface monitoring, and AI-driven digital risk management.

Quantum-based Security Solutions, including the Compact Encryption Module (CEM), Quantum Secure Smart Video Phone (QSSVIP), and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) will provide future-ready, quantum-resilient secure voice, video, and data communications for the Delhi Police, the statement noted.

—IANS

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