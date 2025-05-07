Cabinet approves expansion of academic, infrastructure capacity of 5 IITs

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the expansion of academic and infrastructure capacity of five new Indian Institutes of Technology (IlTs).

The expansion work will begin at IIT Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), IIT Palakkad (Kerala), IIT Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), IIT Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) and IIT Dharwad (Karnataka) at a cost of Rs.11,828.79 crore for four years, according to a Cabinet Communique.

The construction work starting from 2025-26 to 2028-29, will lead to an increase in academic seats -- by more than 6,500 in the next four years -- across undergraduate (UG), post-graduate (PG), and PhD programmes.

Student strength will see an increase of 1,364 in the first year, 1,738 in the second year, 1,767 students in the third year and 1,707 in the fourth year.

“On completion of construction, these five IITs shall be able to cater 13,687 students as against current student strength of 7,111, that is, an increase of 6,576 students,” the Communique said.

The addition of seats “will foster nation-building by creating a skilled workforce, driving innovation, and boosting economic growth. It enhances social mobility, reduces educational inequality, and strengthens India's global position”.

In addition, employment will be generated through the hiring of faculty, administrative staff, researchers, and support personnel to manage the increased number of students and facilities.

The Cabinet has also approved the creation of 130 faculty posts (at the level of Professor that is Level 14 and above) in these IlTs.

The expansion of IIT campuses also stimulates local economies by generating demand for housing, transportation, and services.

Further, to boost industry-academia linkage, five new state-of-the-art research parks will also be set up.

The plan to increase seats in IITs was also announced during the Union Budget 2025-26

“Total number of students in 23 IlTs has increased 100 per cent from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in the past 10 years. Additional infrastructure will be created in the five IlTs started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced.

--IANS

rvt/