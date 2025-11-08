C-DOT, IIT-Gandhinagar to set up Centre of Excellence for next-gen telecom innovation

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) on Saturday signed an MoU for setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to promote cutting edge research, innovation and development of indigenous products in telecom and cybersecurity domain.

C-DOT’s COE initiative aims to accelerate India's leadership in telecommunications and technology by synergising C-DOT's expertise with academic excellence of reputed institutes.

Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, emphasised that the establishment of the CoE is aimed at creating a dynamic and collaborative environment by combining the strengths and resources of C-DOT and IIT Gandhinagar.

He stated that such initiatives play a vital role in advancing next-generation telecom technologies, encouraging the development of intellectual property, and strengthening India’s position as a global leader in technological innovation in line with the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat”.

Professor Rajat Moona, Director, IIT-GN said that "Self-reliance in Digital and Communication technologies along with cyber security are essential for the security, growth and development of our country”.

This centre shall serve as a hub for both fundamental and applied research with a focus to excel in the domains of C-DOT's existing expertise in critical areas like Mobile Communications, Cyber Security, Quantum Communication, Advanced AI, and Advanced Telecom Applications, according to an official statement.

The mandate of this Centre will be to enable community of IIT Gandhinagar students, faculty, researchers and C-DOT researchers to come together and collaborate in Telecom and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) domain.

Overall, the Centre’s work will enrich the research work and find practical solutions to problems/ use-cases in telecom & ICT domain and their related applications, while leveraging use of niche and emerging technologies.

The centre would also support incubation, mentoring, and collaboration with startups, industries, and academia to foster a robust innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

It would provide training, capacity building, and skilling programmes aligned with national telecom, semiconductor, and digital transformation missions to create an industry-ready workforce. Both institutions will also collaborate on scholarly publications, patent filing , joint seminars and final product development.

—IANS

na/