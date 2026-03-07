BYD’s Blade Battery 2.0 can charge up to 50 pc faster than current EVs

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has unveiled its next-generation Blade Battery 2.0, a new EV battery technology that promises a driving range of more than 1,000 kilometres along with ultra-fast charging and improved safety features.

Read More

According to the company, the battery can deliver a driving range of more than 1,000 kilometres under the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle.

This marks a significant improvement compared with the first-generation Blade Battery, which typically offered a range of about 600 kilometres under similar conditions.

One of the most important features of the new battery is its ultra-fast charging capability. BYD said its “flash charging” system can charge the battery from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in just five minutes.

A charge from 10 per cent to 97 per cent can be completed in about nine minutes under normal conditions, as per the company.

The battery also performs well in extreme weather. Even after being exposed to temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius for 24 hours, the battery can recharge from 20 per cent to 97 per cent in around 12 minutes, according to the company.

Wang Chuanfu, chairman and CEO of BYD, said the new battery has been designed to deliver faster charging speeds even in extremely cold environments.

“The battery uses higher energy density technology, enabling longer driving ranges for future electric vehicles,” he added.

The company said vehicles equipped with the Blade Battery 2.0 can recharge between 30 per cent and 50 per cent faster than most current electric vehicles.

Wang explained that charging to 97 per cent is recommended so that the remaining battery capacity can be used through regenerative braking while driving.

Safety remains a key focus of the Blade Battery design. BYD said the battery has passed rigorous safety tests, including nail penetration and bottom impact tests, and meets safety standards that exceed China’s latest national requirements.

The first vehicle expected to use the new battery will be the Yangwang U7, a luxury electric sedan from BYD’s premium brand Yangwang.

According to product director Zheng Yu, the car will deliver a pure electric range of around 1,006 kilometres under CLTC conditions when equipped with a 150 kWh battery pack.

--IANS

pk