Bullish on India, Vietnam's Vinfast surpasses 1 lakh EV sales in 9 months this year

New Delhi: Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast announced on Monday that it has become the first car brand in the country to exceed 1 lakh domestic vehicle sales within the first three quarters of a single year, as the automaker ramps up its presence in India.

The company reported sales of 13,914 electric vehicles in September 2025, raising the total for the year to 1,03,884 units, marking the highest figure in the nation's automotive history.

The milestone follows 11 consecutive months as the nation’s best-selling carmaker, a company release said.

Meanwhile, betting big on the Indian market, the Vietnamese EV major inaugurated its assembly plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, kicking off the move that will see a phased investment of up to Rs 16,000 crore. In its initial phase, the plant has a capacity to assemble 50,000 SUVs of its two premium electric SUV models — the VF 6 and VF 7.

According to the company, with three peak months of Q4 still ahead and production capacity ramped up across its Hai Phong and Ha Tinh manufacturing complexes, it is poised to set even more remarkable records by the end of 2025.

"We are deeply grateful for our customers' confidence and remain committed to delivering ever greater value, thereby accelerating Vietnam’s green transition," said Duong Thi Thu Trang, Global Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at VinFast.

The VF 3, dubbed Vietnam’s “national electric car”, topped sales with 31,386 units in the first three quarters. The VF 5 followed closely with 30,956 units sold, which includes 8,604 fleet-oriented Herio Green variants.

The VF 6 claimed third place in VinFast’s sales rankings, reaching 14,425 units since the start of the year, with 1,933 delivered in September, the report noted.

The Limo Green, VinFast’s seven-seater MPV tailored for ride-hailing and premium transport services, surged strongly in September, entering the top of its segment with 2,120 vehicles delivered to customers.

VinFast had opened its first showroom in India at Gujarat's Surat in July 25, 2025, showcasing the company’s electric SUV variants VF 6 and VF 7. VinFast plans to open 35 dealerships across over 27 cities in the country by the year-end.

Later in August, the company inaugurated its assembly plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, which will see a phased investment of up to Rs 16,000 crore.

