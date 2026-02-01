Budget 2026: Centre to promote astrophysics and astronomy, boost telescope facilities

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Union government on Sunday announced plans to promote astrophysics and astronomy, as well as boost telescope facilities in the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this while presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Parliament.

“Four telescope infrastructure facilities to be set up or upgraded to promote astrophysics and astronomy,” the Finance Minister said.

“The new investments aim to expand India’s observational capabilities, support cutting-edge research, and inspire the next generation of scientists,” Sitharaman added, while presenting Budget 2026.

The four facilities identified under the Budget announcement include the National Large Solar Telescope (NLST), the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope (NLOT), the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and the COSMOS 2 Planetarium.

The upgradation of NLST is aimed at advancing space weather research and solar atmospheric studies. The Centre focuses on high-resolution observations of the Sun. Situated in a high-altitude desert in the Himalayas, the NLST site offers excellent atmospheric conditions for solar coronagraphy.

The NLOT is a proposed 10-12 metre class, ground-based facility designed to be India’s premier, large-aperture optical and infrared observatory.

Located in the high-altitude Indian Astronomical Observatory, Ladakh's Hanle, is part of a broader push to upgrade India's astronomical capabilities, alongside NLST. It will also strengthen India’s ability to observe faint and distant celestial objects, including exoplanets, nebulae, and galaxies.

Upgrading the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, located in Ladakh, will improve its sensitivity and instrumentation, allowing more precise observations under exceptional atmospheric conditions.

The COSMOS 2 Planetarium will be developed as a modern public outreach and education centre, helping popularise astronomy and space science among students.

The new project is expected to establish India’s position as a global leader in space research.

--IANS

rvt/