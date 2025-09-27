BSNL's intelligent swadeshi 4G network to connect 26,700 villages with high-speed internet

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Saturday launched the Bharat Telecom Stack or intelligent 'Swadesh 4G Network', which will connect over 26,700 villages with high-speed internet connectivity for the first time.

BSNL unveiled the network, which is a modern and secure solution designed and developed entirely in India in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), and Tejas Networks Limited.

With this launch, India becomes the fifth country in the world to have built a self-reliant, indigenous telecom technology stack supporting 4G and beyond.

"As a mission mode program, TCS spearheaded its execution by establishing data centres, installing and commissioning C-DOT’s EPC Core Application, Tejas’s Base Stations and Radio infrastructure over 100,000 sites and leveraging TCS’ Cognitive Network Operations (TCS CNOPSTM) platform for 24x7 real-time network management," TCS said in a statement.

Over 2.2 crore citizens will now have access to 4G data at affordable prices. Additionally, people in rural areas can now have services like digital learning, smarter farming tools and 24x7 telemedicine.

"Today, we celebrate a monumental achievement for national pride. The nationwide rollout of our indigenous 4G network, built on the strength of collaboration with TCS, Tejas Networks, and C-DOT, is a resounding declaration of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," said A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL.

This initiative draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digitally connected and self-reliant India.

“We are proud that we have put India on the map of only a handful of countries to have developed a comprehensive, trusted and software upgradable telecom technology stack. The successful deployment at BSNL is historic and significant in ushering the benefits of a powerful data and voice network to all corners of the country," said N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Advisor-Telecom Strategic Initiatives at TCS and Chairman, Tejas Networks.

It once again reflects TCS’s commitment to building India’s digital infrastructure and continuously supporting the country’s digital aspirations, Subramaniam said.

