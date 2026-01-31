BSE, NSE to conduct regular trading session on Budget Day

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) India’s stock exchanges will hold a regular live trading session on the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, despite being a Sunday.

Historically, Budget presentations were done on February 1 while markets have opened for trading even when the date fell on a weekend.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026‑27 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

The National Stock Exchange said in a circular that "On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)."

As it is a settlement holiday, any shares purchased on January 30 will not be eligible for sale on February 1. Similarly, stocks bought during the Budget Day cannot be offloaded the following day.

Sitharaman is set for her ninth consecutive Budget presentation, one of the longest uninterrupted tenures by a finance minister. This will also be the second full Budget since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power for a third consecutive term in 2024.

A recent report said that investors are likely to be focused on the debt metrics, deficit outcome and scheduled borrowings for the next year Budget to align with strategic objectives. Analysts expect borrowings to rise modestly by about 3 per cent year‑on‑year, implying a FY27 fiscal deficit of around 4.1–4.2 per cent of GDP, consistent with the ongoing consolidation path.

The Department of Economic Affairs leads the preparation of the Budget documents, which will detail the government’s estimates for expenditures, revenues and new schemes for the coming fiscal year.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 was tabled on January 29, followed by a press briefing from Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran and senior officials.

