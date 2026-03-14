BSE conducts mock drill for equity, commodity and currency segments

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) conducted a mock trading session on Saturday across multiple market segments as part of its periodic system testing.

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The exercise covers the equity, commodity, currency, electronic gold receipt (EGR) and equity derivatives segments. Trading members can log in from 9:15 am to 10:00 am to participate in the mock trading session.

The exercise allows them to test systems and connectivity with the exchanges and aims to ensure that its trading systems remain stable, efficient and capable of handling real-time trading activity.

The mock trading exercise will be conducted from both the Primary Site (PR) and the Disaster Recovery Site (DR), helping participants test the reliability of their systems under different operational conditions, according to a statement from the exchange.

"Trading members using third party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading applications during mock trading sessions," it said.

The exercise in the equity derivatives segment will allow participants in the futures and options markets to test their trading systems, order management processes, and connectivity with the exchange’s trading environment.

Traders can test their investing platform “for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz. risk-reduction mode, trading halt, etc.”

“Market participants may note that mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarisation and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions,” the statement said.

To be able to provide our members with a robust and efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important, the exchange noted.

It urged all trading members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the official email-id or contact numbers by 5:00 pm.

—IANS

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