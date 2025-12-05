Brain-eating amoeba infection: Kerala reported 170 cases and 42 deaths in 2025

New Delhi: Kerala has reported 170 cases and 42 deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly known as brain-eating amoeba infection, in 2025, the government informed the Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister for Health Prataprao Jadhav noted that the state has reported a total of “211 cases and 53 deaths since 2023”.

“While the year 2023 saw two cases and two deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, it jumped to 39 cases and 9 deaths in 2024. The cases soared to 170 in 2025, and claimed 42 lives,” Jadhav said.

The Minister noted an investigation on the incidence of amoebic meningoencephalitis, conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kozhikode, in July last year.

“A high-level meeting was conducted by the Secretary, Department of Health Research/Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), with National and State experts to review the surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in Kerala. National Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) surveillance was reinforced through 18 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs), with emphasis on cross-validation of tests, improved environmental surveillance, and evidence-based treatment guidance,” the Minister said.

He noted the government continues to support Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities and collaborated with the State of Kerala for research, prevention, and preparedness.

In addition, detailed epidemiological assessments were conducted by NCDC, reinforcing surveillance and strengthening IEC activities. Accordingly, a revised Communicable Disease (CD) alert was issued by NCDC, New Delhi, on Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in October 2024, highlighting management, preventive, and control measures.

Amoebic encephalitis is an acute, fulminant, and rapidly fatal disease of the central nervous system caused primarily by infection with Naegleria fowleri.

The disease typically occurs when people swim in bodies of warm freshwater (such as lakes, streams/rivers) where Naegleria fowleri is present.

