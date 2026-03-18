'Bharat Electricity Summit 2026' to deliberate on India’s evolving power ecosystem

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) India’s flagship global conference-cum-exhibition for the power and electricity sector, Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 will convene global power leaders here to deliberate on key priorities shaping India’s evolving electricity ecosystem, the government said on Wednesday.

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The summit will be held from March 19–22 at Yashobhoomi here, bringing together senior policymakers, regulators, academia, sector experts, utilities, investors, innovators and industry leaders for high‑level technical sessions, an official statement said.

The summit, themed “Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally.”, will feature a comprehensive programme comprising strategic conferences, technical conferences, leadership panels and focused industry interactions aimed at shaping the next phase of growth for the global electricity sector.

It will feature over 100 high‑level conference sessions, over 300 speakers, representatives from more than 80 countries, over 500 exhibitors including over 100 startups.

More than 25,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, making it one of the largest electricity-focused platforms globally.

The summit will focus on vendor development under the 'Make in India' initiative, and on advancing the indigenisation of cross emission systems, solar power, energy storage, transmission infrastructure and digital distribution technologies, the statement from Ministry of Power said.

The government highlighted investment opportunities of over Rs 50 lakh crore in generation, transmission, distribution and storage through 2032.

The participation of state governments will facilitate critical dialogue on strengthening India’s electricity framework, accelerating renewable energy integration, modernising grid infrastructure and enhancing power distribution efficiency across the country.

Exhibition spanning over 20,000 sq. metre area, will showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovations and solutions across the electricity value chain.

"The exhibition will be organised across thematic zones covering power generation, transmission, renewable and clean energy, energy storage, distribution and smart grid technologies, alongside dedicated areas for energy innovation, startups and emerging technologies," the statement said.

Participants from over 80 countries will attend the event showing growing global interest in India’s rapidly evolving power sector and its emerging leadership in enabling a resilient, affordable and sustainable energy transition, the statement noted.

—IANS

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