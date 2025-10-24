Ayush Ministry, ICMR to host national seminar to boost liver health through Ayurveda

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush on Friday announced a two-day national seminar to boost liver health through Ayurveda, taking forward its commitment to evidence-based traditional medicine.

The national seminar -- Hepatobiliary Wellness through Ayurveda: Bridging Traditional Wisdom with Contemporary Science -- will be organised along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), from October 25 to 26 in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The seminar, themed “Yakrut Suraksha, Jiveeta Raksha” (protect the liver, preserve life), marks a significant initiative towards advancing integrative, research-backed solutions for liver and biliary health -- an area that demands collaborative inquiry between Ayurveda and modern biomedical science.

“Ayurvedic Sciences offer a holistic framework for hepatobiliary wellness, emphasising prevention, balance, and sustainable healthcare. Through collaborative research, we are scientifically validating Ayurveda principles and formulations to better understand their mechanisms and clinical relevance. Such integrative efforts not only strengthen Ayurveda’s global credibility but also pave the way for innovative, evidence-based solutions that can transform liver care and public health outcomes,” said Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS).

The two-day seminar will feature deliberations across five key themes, fostering collaborative research in liver and biliary health.

It will focus on holistic preventive and therapeutic approaches, including Ayurveda dietetics, Dinacharya, Rutucharya, Panchakarma, and detoxification therapies, alongside sessions on scientific validation and disease-specific management of NAFLD, hepatitis, and liver cirrhosis; emphasise evidence-based integration, presenting experimental research on the safety, efficacy, and mechanisms of Ayurveda formulations, as well as protocols for harmonising Ayurveda with modern hospital practices, including innovations like the gut-liver axis.

“Hepatobiliary disorders present complex challenges that demand cross-disciplinary inquiry and innovation. Collaborative research between Ayurveda and modern biomedicine opens new frontiers for understanding disease mechanisms, developing safer therapies, and enhancing patient care. By integrating traditional insights with contemporary scientific rigour, we can create comprehensive healthcare models that are preventive, personalised, and globally relevant,” added Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Additional Director General, ICMR and Director, RMRC Bhubaneswar.

--IANS

rvt/