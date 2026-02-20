At 16, Raul John Aju tells AI conference India must champion innovation

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Raul John Aju, India’s youngest AI prodigy, is the cynosure of all eyes at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam and is rightly drawing attention and winning applause from everyone, including the tech gurus and heads of nations from across the globe.

The wonder kid, speaking to IANS, shared his excitement and joy at being invited to the AI Impact event and given a chance to address the gathering. He said he will explain the merits and consequences of Artificial Intelligence and why India should take the lead in innovating and pioneering solutions to the world’s problems.

The AI prodigy, hailed as the ‘AI kid of India’, also got a chance to meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and was a speaker at the AI Impact Summit.

“I am still in shock about that. I just managed to say “Hi”, and we had like a few minutes of conversation. I was able to learn a lot from him as well. It was an awesome experience," he said.

The AI prodigy also shared that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week and that left him “enthused and highly inspired” as his vision and guidance have been instrumental in taking the nation forward, even in the field of technological innovations and deep tech.

The AI prodigy shot into the limelight after the AI tools he built became the national talking point some time ago.

When questioned about his future ambitions, Aju said that he may switch destinations and consider moving abroad to perfect and master his skills, but eventually, it's the motherland that will remain his first love.

The AI kid took the Internet by storm some time ago, due to his cutting-edge innovations.

He also drew applause from Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who met him on a Vande Bharat train sometime ago, and praised his daring attempts on the “illuminating” experience.

Tharoor took to X to share the pleasant encounter, stating, "I had the pleasure of meeting Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old tech whiz who is doing incredible work in the field of Artificial Intelligence."

"It was heartening to learn that Raul and his team (including a friend named Ishaan - a name that certainly rings a bell in my household!) are already building systems capable of voice processing in Malayalam, Hindi, and Urdu. Witnessing such ingenuity and drive in our youth gives me immense hope for India’s technological future. Wishing Raul and his team every success. It is young minds like his that will define India's 21st-century growth story," he added.

