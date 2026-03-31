Assam Rifles conducts drone exercise in Nagaland to enhance surveillance capabilities

Kohima, March 31 (IANS) Assam Rifles conducted an intensive two-day drone exercise in Nagaland's Peren district, aimed at bolstering tactical surveillance and technical handling skills, defence officials said on Tuesday.

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Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Assam Rifles, under the Army's Spear Corps, carried out a comprehensive two-day drone exercise at the Drone Training Node in Jalukie (Nagaland).

The program involved rigorous flight drills and situational simulations, focusing on the deployment of unmanned aerial systems in diverse operational roles.

The exercise was witnessed by the force's Deputy Inspector General (DIG), 6 Sector, Brig M.S. Jamwal, who personally inspected the preparations of the participating teams.

The DIG reviewed the technical setups and expressed satisfaction with the high state of readiness maintained by the operators, Lt Col Rawat stated.

"His visit underscored the priority placed on integrating advanced technology into routine monitoring and security frameworks."

During his interaction with the participants, Brig. Jamwal encouraged them to perform with precision and continue honing their specialised skills.

He highlighted the growing importance of aerial technology as a vital tool for modern operational success, urging all personnel to remain dedicated to mastering these evolving platforms for enhanced regional security.

Lt Col Rawat said that the event concluded with a series of successful tactical demonstrations, showcasing seamless coordination and technical expertise. This exercise further solidifies the commitment of the force to remain at the forefront of technological innovation, ensuring that personnel are well-equipped to handle the complexities of modern-day requirements, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, in a spirited celebration of community, culture and wellness, the Mopin Marathon was organised in Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district on Tuesday in conjunction with the Mopin festival celebrations.

Rooted in the festive ethos of Mopin, one of the most important agricultural festivals of the Galo community, the event reflected the values of togetherness, prosperity and collective wellbeing that define the occasion, Lt Col Rawat said.

He said that the marathon, conducted in two categories, 5 km and 10 km, witnessed enthusiastic participation by over 200 local residents along with 50 Army personnel.

The event brought together civilians and soldiers on a common platform, reinforcing mutual trust and shared purpose through sport. The vibrant turnout and energetic atmosphere highlighted the growing appeal of fitness-oriented public events in the region.

Beyond competition, the marathon carried a wider social message, the defence spokesman said. It promoted physical fitness, encouraged a healthier lifestyle and strengthened community bonding through a meaningful blend of sport and tradition.

By linking a public sporting event with the celebrations of Mopin, the occasion also added a contemporary dimension to a festival that is deeply associated with social unity and prosperity.

Cash prizes were distributed to winners in both the men’s and women’s sections of the 5 km and 10 km races. The Mopin Marathon stood as a fitting expression of Aalo’s festive spirit, cultural pride and commitment to healthy living, Lt Col Rawat stated.

--IANS

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