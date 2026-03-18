Asia Pacific leads global office market driven by India’s modern stock, talent depth

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Asia Pacific has become the world’s most dynamic office market, with India leading the growth and broader region driven by younger, ESG‑aligned assets and demand that outpaces the US and Europe, a report said on Wednesday.

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The report from Cushman & Wakefield said India remains at the centre of growth in APAC, accounting for 34 per cent of APAC office demand at 64.2 million square feet.

“Asia Pacific’s rise as the global centre of office demand is deeply rooted in markets like India, where modern stock, talent depth, and innovation capability are converging at scale,” said Arpita Srivastava, Managing Director–Global Capability Centre (GCC) Advisory and APAC Tenant Representation at Cushman & Wakefield.

India accounts for 39 per cent of regional stock in APAC at 809.5 million sq ft, and 51 per cent of new supply at 37.4 million sq ft.

These volumes reflect India’s pivotal role within APAC’s broader talent-driven expansion.

APAC’s broader momentum is also driven by the region’s unparalleled STEM talent base, which forms one of the world’s largest pools of engineering, digital and technology professionals, it said.

This deep talent catchment has become a key driver of corporate portfolio decisions, attracting multinational firms seeking not just operational efficiency but innovation‑led growth, the report noted.

APAC absorbed nearly 334 million sq ft of office space between 2020 and 2025 outpacing Western markets where absorption remained negative or subdued. Further, Grade A stock across 40 APAC cities nearly doubled to 2.43 billion sq ft in 2025.

While Western markets prioritise retrofits and selective recovery, APAC’s growth engine is accelerating, signalling a structural reset in how global companies plan their real estate portfolios, Arpita noted.

The bulk of APAC’s prime office space was built in the past 10 to 15 years, offering hybrid‑ready, sustainable and technology‑enabled workplaces that align with evolving tenant expectations.

—IANS

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