Apple Business platform to empower companies of all sizes launched

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday announced Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform that includes key services companies need to effortlessly manage devices, equip team members with essential apps and tools, and get support from experts to run and grow efficiently and securely.

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Apple Business features built-in mobile device management, helping businesses easily configure employee groups, device settings, security, and apps with Blueprints to quickly get started.

In addition, customers can now set up business email, calendar, and directory services with their own domain name for seamless and elevated communication and collaboration.

Apple Business will be available starting April 14 in more than 200 countries and regions.

“Apple Business is a significant leap forward in our decades-long commitment to helping companies of all sizes leverage the power of Apple products and services to run and grow,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing.

“We’ve unified Apple’s strongest business offerings into one simple, secure platform, delivering key features for organisations in every stage and sector, including built-in device management, collaboration tools, and additional ways to reach new customers,” Prescott added.

According to the company, Apple Business offers built-in mobile device management (MDM), facilitating a comprehensive view of an organisation’s Apple devices, settings, and more from a single interface.

Previously available as a subscription within Apple Business Essentials in the U.S., Apple Business is designed to make IT easy — including for small businesses without dedicated IT resources.

Apple Business includes new Blueprints to easily set up devices with preconfigured settings and apps, ensuring consistency and security and enabling zero-touch deployment for employees, so that new Apple products are ready to go out of the box.

Apple Business includes options to purchase upgraded iCloud storage and support with AppleCare+ for Business, and a companion Apple Business app will allow employees to install apps for work, view colleague contact information, and request support while on the go.

—IANS

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