Amazon opens 2nd largest Asia office in Bengaluru for 7,000 employees

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) US tech giant Amazon on Monday announced the opening of its second largest office in Asia in Bengaluru.

The 12-storey campus spanning across 1.1 million square feet, will support over 7,000 employees across ecommerce, operations, payments, technology, and seller services in India, the company said in a statement.

“Amazon’s continued investment in Bengaluru reflects India's growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. Large-scale campuses like Amazon’s new campus create high-quality jobs, strengthen the local ecosystem, and support India's digital economy. We welcome investments that build long-term capability and create opportunity for our workforce,” said MB Patil, Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Karnataka after inaugurating the building.

The launch of this new campus is part of Amazon’s continued investments in India after having invested over $40 billion in the country, with additional commitments of $35 billion worth of investments by 2030.

The corporate building is situated 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport, and has been designed to bring teams together at "scale and enable collaboration, flexibility, learning, and wellbeing," the company said.

"Over the years, the city has been home to some of our earliest technology and business teams, and today it remains a key hub for innovation and talent," said Samir Kumar, Country Manager Amazon India.

The campus brings together adaptable workspaces and collaborative zones organised into self-sustaining neighbourhoods with meeting rooms, huddle spaces, breakout areas, and event spaces that can host more than 200 people, the firm said.

Employees have access to dedicated recreation facilities including basketball and pickleball courts, an amphitheatre, landscaped lawns, and outdoor community spaces. Cafeterias across two floors serve a range of global cuisines, the US-based firm said.

The project incorporates strategies such as responsible material sourcing, reuse of office assets, and high-efficiency systems that are intended to reduce embodied and operational carbon, it added.

