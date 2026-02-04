Airbus inaugurates CoE at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to drive sustainable aerospace research

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) European aerospace company Airbus on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for aerospace studies at the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Gujarat's Vadodara to research into converting municipal waste into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Read More

A key focus area of the CoE would be R&D into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and supporting student-led innovations in future aerospace technologies, the company said in a statement.

The Centre aims to strengthen India’s aerospace ecosystem through organic research, innovation, and talent development, it added.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is India’s industry-driven university for the transportation and logistics sector.

“Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is converting industry- driven innovation-led vision into reality for building highly skilled human capital and new technologies for the entire transportation and logistics sector," said Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of GSV.

Choudhary called the inauguration a tangible step to realise the organisations' shared mission for aerospace sector growth in the country, in addition to earlier actions for setting up the Airbus Chair Professorship and Airbus Scholarships.

Full scholarship programmes for 45 meritorious and underprivileged students, with one-third of these scholarships reserved for women have been implemented earlier.

"The Centre demonstrates Airbus’ commitment to R&D and innovation, focusing on groundbreaking technologies that will transform Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)," said Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

"The collaboration will empower students with the skills to lead overall ecosystem development," he added.

The new partnership also highlights India's commitment to its circular economy goals, and Airbus’ commitment to accelerating the decarbonisation of one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Airbus will supply resources for advanced R&D equipment, recruit researchers, and assist municipal waste collection in partnership with the Earth Rakshak Foundation.

Local NGO, Earth Rakshak Foundation, will be responsible for the collection and delivery of municipal solid waste from urban and rural centres for this project, the aircraft manufacturer had said in November.

--IANS

aar/rvt/